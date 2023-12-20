Dining with Dockery: Hippie Hen House

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Wow! If you haven’t been to Hippie Hen House, you are in for a treat!

In this week’s Dining with Dockery, we travel down to Murrells Inlet to try out Hippie Hen House, which opened up in March.

The menu is elaborate and features a little bit of everything for everyone, including those who are vegan or vegetarian! You can look at the entire menu here.

Andrew sat down with Steve to try out some of their menu items, including their famous crab cakes. You can watch the entire interview and episode in the video above.

Be sure to head over to Hippie Hen House and tell them Halley & Andrew sent you.

