Dillon High School offensive tackle commits to South Carolina

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon High School’s Josiah Thompson announced his commitment to the University of South Carolina back in April, but now his letter of intent is officially signed.

The offensive tackle has been labeled a 5-star recruit by websites such as on3.com and had offers from Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, and Florida State among others.

Wednesday marked the beginning of the early signing period for football which allowed Thompson to sign his letter of intent in front of his Dillon community and family.

Josiah’s mother, Melissa Thompson, said no matter what school he chose, they were going to support him.

“He could have gone anywhere and when he came to the final decision to stay close to home I felt really good about that,” said Thompson “But I always told him, “Son wherever you decide to go mama’s gonna support you 100%.””

Josiah himself said he’s felt the support from both his family and the Dillon community throughout his entire career as a Wildcat.

“We have a very strong community, strong bonds, lots of support,” said Josiah.

Dillon’s head football coach Kelvin Roller said the thing that’s always stuck out to him about Josiah is that even with his success on the field, he stays a good and humble person through everything.

“He doesn’t let anything affect him,” said Roller “He’s been the same kid throughout his high school career from day one.”

Josiah will enroll at South Carolina in January 2024.

