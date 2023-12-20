Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Dillon High School offensive tackle commits to South Carolina

By Teagan Brown
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon High School’s Josiah Thompson announced his commitment to the University of South Carolina back in April, but now his letter of intent is officially signed.

The offensive tackle has been labeled a 5-star recruit by websites such as on3.com and had offers from Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, and Florida State among others.

Wednesday marked the beginning of the early signing period for football which allowed Thompson to sign his letter of intent in front of his Dillon community and family.

Josiah’s mother, Melissa Thompson, said no matter what school he chose, they were going to support him.

“He could have gone anywhere and when he came to the final decision to stay close to home I felt really good about that,” said Thompson “But I always told him, “Son wherever you decide to go mama’s gonna support you 100%.””

Josiah himself said he’s felt the support from both his family and the Dillon community throughout his entire career as a Wildcat.

“We have a very strong community, strong bonds, lots of support,” said Josiah.

Dillon’s head football coach Kelvin Roller said the thing that’s always stuck out to him about Josiah is that even with his success on the field, he stays a good and humble person through everything.

“He doesn’t let anything affect him,” said Roller “He’s been the same kid throughout his high school career from day one.”

Josiah will enroll at South Carolina in January 2024.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded Wednesday morning to fire at Burky's Grill located at 4001 North Kings...
Fire breaks out at beloved Burky’s Grill in Myrtle Beach; no injuries reported
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area
17-year-old driver killed after thrown from car along I-95 in Lumberton
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates a crash that turned deadly on Tuesday night along...
Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 544, troopers say
Homicide investigation underway after 1 found dead in Loris area home

Latest News

52-year-old man accused of sexual exploitation of minor using chat app
Fire breaks out at beloved Burky’s Grill in Myrtle Beach; no injuries reported
Army specialist given life sentence for 2022 murder of 21-year-old in Longs area
Georgetown Co. man charged with animal cruelty after deputies rescue dog from flood waters
Sea Haven hosts annual Christmas party for nearly 60 teens, their families