Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Certain plant-based diets battle weight gain and diabetes, study says

A new study suggests certain plant-based diets help with weight loss and diabetes.
A new study suggests certain plant-based diets help with weight loss and diabetes.(Unsplash | Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s new evidence to suggest a plant-based diet can benefit your health and even reduce your risk of developing diabetes.

The British study followed more than 113,000 people over a dozen years.

The results of the study found that people who ate the most grains, fruits and vegetables while limited sweets and sugary drinks dropped their risk of developing diabetes by 24%.

The study also found people who ate the healthiest diet were not overweight, had better blood sugar levels, and lower levels of inflammation in their bodies.

People genetically predisposed to getting diabetes also saw benefits from eating a healthy diet.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal Diabetes and Metabolism.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage on Burcale Road
GALLERY: Coastal storm, tornado leave damage in Horry County
National Weather Service confirms tornado touchdown in Horry County
National Weather Service completes tornado survey; straight-line wind damage found in Horry Co.
17-year-old driver killed after thrown from car along I-95 in Lumberton
Myrtle Beach Police Department
Myrtle Beach police investigating after patrol car crashes into pier
Homicide investigation underway after 1 found dead in Loris area home

Latest News

‘Fight or flight’: Family with 11-month-old daughter escape after trees fall on Socastee home
High waters force crews to close Conway’s Railroad bridge to river traffic
Grand Strand, Pee Dee schools in new classifications after SCHSL realignment
Homicide investigation underway after 1 found dead in Loris area home
Myrtle Beach’s first poet laureate talks about city’s cultural future