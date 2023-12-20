Bank of America’s Student Leader Program provides the tools to help tomorrow’s leaders succeed

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Since 2004, Bank of America’s Student Leaders program has been part of their ongoing commitment to youth employment and economic mobility.

They’re helping prepare a diverse pipeline of community-minded young students to be successful in the workforce through leadership training and work experience.

If you you’re a student or think your teen would be great for this pogrom, visit their website here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.