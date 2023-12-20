Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Bank of America’s Student Leader Program provides the tools to help tomorrow’s leaders succeed

By TJ Ross
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Since 2004, Bank of America’s Student Leaders program has been part of their ongoing commitment to youth employment and economic mobility.

They’re helping prepare a diverse pipeline of community-minded young students to be successful in the workforce through leadership training and work experience.

If you you’re a student or think your teen would be great for this pogrom, visit their website here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded Wednesday morning to fire at Burky's Grill located at 4001 North Kings...
Fire breaks out at beloved Burky’s Grill in Myrtle Beach; no injuries reported
17-year-old driver killed after thrown from car along I-95 in Lumberton
Homicide investigation underway after 1 found dead in Loris area home
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates a crash that turned deadly on Tuesday night along...
Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 544, troopers say
On Wednesday morning, FBI agents were at the home of a couple accused of burning a cross in...
FBI agents search home of couple accused of burning cross in Conway area

Latest News

In this week's episode of Dining with Dockery, we head to Hippie Hen House.
Dining with Dockery: Hippie Hen House
Market Common New Years EVE Drone
Get ready for a A Southern Times Square NYE Celebration at the Market Common
Cigar's For Warriors
A Vintage Charity Night to support Cigars For Warriors
Captain's Choice Golf Tournament
You’re invited to the Myrtle Beach Captain’s Choice Charity Golf Tournament