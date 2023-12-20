52-year-old man accused of sexual exploitation of minor using chat app

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they said used an online chat app to exploit a minor sexually.

HCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 52-year-old William Edmundson on Tuesday after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip alleged that there was criminal activity on the website, MeetMe.com. Upon further investigation, they were able to charge Edmundson with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The SC Attorney General’s Office will prosecute this case.

Edmundson is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $5,000 bond.

