Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

You’re invited to the Myrtle Beach Captain’s Choice Charity Golf Tournament

By TJ Ross
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You are invited to be a vital part of the upcoming TPC Myrtle Beach Captain’s Choice Golf Tournament.

It’s a remarkable event dedicated to fostering capacity building for Carolina Adaptive Golf program expansion in the Myrtle Beach market.

Your generous support will play a pivotal role in transforming lives and enhancing accessibility for special needs youth and veterans.

Learn how you can sign up or help in other ways here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage on Burcale Road
GALLERY: Coastal storm, tornado leave damage in Horry County
National Weather Service confirms tornado touchdown in Horry County
National Weather Service completes tornado survey; straight-line wind damage found in Horry Co.
Myrtle Beach Police Department
Myrtle Beach police investigating after patrol car crashes into pier
Charleston County deputies are assisting the South Carolina Department of Transportation after...
Storm washes out bridge in McClellanville stranding dozens, authorities say
Much colder through mid week
FIRST ALERT: Coldest weather so far following coastal storm

Latest News

Cigar's For Warriors
A Vintage Charity Night to support Cigars For Warriors
City of Conway's Celebration of Lights
It’s the most wonderful time of the year at the City of Conway’s Celebration of Lights
D. Myrtle Wing Sober NYE
Dirty Myrtle Wing Company hosts Sober NYE event
Myrtle Beach Fire
Learn how to stay safe this holiday season with Myrtle Bach Fire