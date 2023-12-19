Submit a Tip
Winter Wonderland at the Beach reopens after weekend storm

You and your family can enjoy nearly a mile of Christmas lights along the boardwalk for free at this year’s Winter Wonderland at the Beach.(SOURCE)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After removing light displays and closing up to prepare for the weekend storm, the city of Myrtle Beach announced its holiday lights display will reopen this week.

The Winter Wonderland at the Beach light display will welcome everyone back Tuesday night. The city said most lights between Second to Eighth Avenue North are on. Some lights experienced water damage and are being replaced.

The seahorse sleigh and holiday boat near Plyler Park will be replaced on Wednesday.

Lights will be on every night through New Year’s Day.

For more details about the light display, you can visit the website.

