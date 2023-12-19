Submit a Tip
A Vintage Charity Night to support Cigars For Warriors

By TJ Ross
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The community is invited to come together on Wednesday, January 24th at Cafe’ Vincenzo’s, Myrtle Beach, to support cigarsfrowarriors.org.

They are a nonprofit organization who actively support our troops, by making them feel that they are not alone.

After spending the Holidays in services, many of our men and women feel lonelier than ever, here you can show them how much we have them in our hearts!

Mister Les Marple will entertaining everyone with his great vintage music, while Mister Vincenzo will warm you up with a complimentary glass of wine!

A Raffle and 50/50 will be also available.

Vintage Attire encouraged but not mandatory.

Complimentary cigar will be provided to be taken home or donated to Cigars for Warriors.

You can buy your tickets here!

