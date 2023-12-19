Submit a Tip
Two Georgetown County Detention Center officers arrested after allegedly giving inmates contraband

Left to right: Tyland Timmons and Rieshia Rivera
Left to right: Tyland Timmons and Rieshia Rivera(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two detention center officers have been arrested and face numerous charges after they allegedly gave contraband to inmates, according to the sheriff’s office.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver confirmed the two employees were fired and arrested after contraband was discovered by other detention center officers on Dec. 7. They immediately notified jail command staff.

Officials conducted a shakedown of a cellblock which led them to more contraband and a thorough investigation led to allegations against the two suspects, 21-year-old Tyland Timmons, of Johnsonville and 29-year-old Riesha Rivera, of Pawleys Island.

GCSO was then called in to take over the investigation.

An additional shakedown of a different cellblock was conducted once GCSO took over the investigation and more contraband was discovered.

Timmons and Rivera face charges including possession or furnishing contraband, criminal conspiracy and public official misconduct in office.

“This is not our culture,” Sheriff Weaver said. “I am proud that detention center officers first brought this to light and were not afraid to tell the truth. We hold all our personnel to the highest standards.”

Both have been released on bond while they await trial.

