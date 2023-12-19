Surfside Beach police release name of suspect wanted in weekend car break-ins
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Surfside Beach police identified the suspect behind a string of weekend car break-ins, who is possibly armed.
Police said they are looking for 30-year-old Dustin Jones.
He is wanted for loitering/prowlilng, tampering with a vehicle and malicious damage to property. .
Surfside Beach Police Department said the break-ins happened between 3:21 a.m. and 4:01 a.m. on Sunday in the parking lot of Home Accents II. They said Jones was seen on security cameras trying to enter the business as well.
They said he was driving a 1992 to 1996 model dark-colored Jeep Cherokee with a lift kit, light bar above the windshield, aftermarket wheels, and a modified or missing rear bumper. The Jeep also has a push bumper with a winch mounted above the front bumper and a design at the top of the windshield and a colored stripe on the hood.
Police said Jones also fired a gun during the break-ins.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 843-913-6356 or call 911.
Police said since Jones could be armed, he should not be approached.
