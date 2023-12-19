Surfside Beach police release name of suspect wanted in weekend car break-ins

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Surfside Beach police identified the suspect behind a string of weekend car break-ins, who is possibly armed.

Police said they are looking for 30-year-old Dustin Jones.

He is wanted for loitering/prowlilng, tampering with a vehicle and malicious damage to property. .

Surfside Beach Police Department said the break-ins happened between 3:21 a.m. and 4:01 a.m. on Sunday in the parking lot of Home Accents II. They said Jones was seen on security cameras trying to enter the business as well.

SSBPD searching for suspect in car break ins (Surfside Beach Police Department)

They said he was driving a 1992 to 1996 model dark-colored Jeep Cherokee with a lift kit, light bar above the windshield, aftermarket wheels, and a modified or missing rear bumper. The Jeep also has a push bumper with a winch mounted above the front bumper and a design at the top of the windshield and a colored stripe on the hood.

Police said Jones also fired a gun during the break-ins.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 843-913-6356 or call 911.

Police said since Jones could be armed, he should not be approached.

