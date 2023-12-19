Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Squishmallow launches exclusive McDonald’s Happy Meal in Carolinas

Promotional image for the McDonalds and Squishmallow brand collaboration
Promotional image for the McDonalds and Squishmallow brand collaboration(CKP Group)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Hallie Shuler
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jazwares, the company behind the internet-breaking Squishmallow, has teamed up with McDonald’s to release a limited-edition Happy Meal collection.

Dubbed the “Squishmallow Squad,” the plushie line consists of twelve popular Squishmallow characters, as well as the McDonald’s mascot Grimace and a brand new, exclusive, secret character. The launch began in select countries, and is beginning its national debut in the Carolinas and East Georgia locations.

“The Squishmallows Happy Meal has taken the world by storm,” said Gerhard Runken, Senior Vice President of Brand & Marketing at Jazwares. “We are excited to bring the program to our millions of fans in the U.S. with fun new ways to collect and connect with the Squishmallows brand.”

Squishmallows Happy Meals hit the menu on December 26.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage on Burcale Road
GALLERY: Coastal storm, tornado leave damage in Horry County
National Weather Service confirms tornado touchdown in Horry County
National Weather Service completes tornado survey; straight-line wind damage found in Horry Co.
Myrtle Beach Police Department
Myrtle Beach police investigating after patrol car crashes into pier
17-year-old driver killed after thrown from car along I-95 in Lumberton
Charleston County deputies are assisting the South Carolina Department of Transportation after...
Storm washes out bridge in McClellanville stranding dozens, authorities say

Latest News

High waters force crews to close Conway’s Railroad bridge to river traffic
Grand Strand, Pee Dee schools in new classifications after SCHSL realignment
Homicide investigation underway after 1 found dead in Loris area home
Horry County Animal Care Center urges community to take furry friend ‘Home for the Pawlidays’
Myrtle Beach’s first poet laureate talks about city’s cultural future