Police: Wanted drug store robbery suspect connected to convenience store robbery days later

Marion PD
Marion PD(Marion Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Just days after police say a man robbed a Marion drug store last Wednesday, the suspect struck again on Monday night.

Marion Police Department released photos of a suspect who allegedly robbed a CVS on Dec. 13th hoping to identify him. Days later, police believe he also robbed a Family Dollar on Tom Gasque Avenue.

Marion police searching for suspect in drug store armed robbery

MPD said the suspect’s name is Lee Tony Bethea. They provided new photos from the second robbery.

Bethea had warrants out for his arrest after the first robbery at the CVS when he allegedly held up the Family Dollar.

He is described as 6′3″and 200 lbs.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8399. All tips may remain anonymous.

