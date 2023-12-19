National Weather Service completes tornado survey; straight-line wind damage found in Horry Co.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in Horry County during a powerful coastal storm on Sunday.

The completed survey shows the extent of some of the damage left behind by the tornado and straight-line winds as the tornado dissipated.

The NWS said that the tornado touched down in the Socastee area at around 1:16 p.m. Sunday and lasted about 4 minutes.

NWS personnel surveyed multiple streets in the Socastee area from which they received reports of damage. These streets included Tyner Street, Village Drive and Folly Road.

The NWS completed survey shows the tornado did touch down south of Socastee Boulevard between Everette and Tyner Street, snapping large trees and blowing off pieces of a few mobile home roofs.

Victoria Oliva with the NWS says the main indicator of tornado damage, as opposed to just strong winds, is the multiple snapped trees in the area. Additionally, she says they’ve determined a minimum wind speed based on damage from Tyner Street.

“Estimates based off the damage we saw are 90-mile-per-hour winds, which would be an EF-1,” she said. Shortly after WMBF News spoke with Oliva, the NWS posted on social media that the tornado had received a preliminary EF-1 rating.

The final survey confirms the winds peaked at 95 miles per hour.

On top of the damage, Oliva says her team spoke with a resident on Tyner Street, adding to their certainty of the damage being caused by a tornado.

“Probably the biggest thing is we talked with an owner on this street who says he saw a tornado come through his yard. Then, he saw all the trees get snapped and take down the power lines,” she said.

Eight homes suffered moderate damage as a result of fallen trees, and one mobile home was pushed off its block foundation.

“The tornado appeared to lift as it crossed the Intracoastal Waterway and touched down again on the Arrowhead Country Club property,” the report stated.

The final report shows damage along and south of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard was not a result of a tornado but straight-line winds.

The winds also damaged the Old Waccamaw Mall near Fantasy Harbor, as well as toppling over UPS and FedEx trucks. An 18-wheeler was also overturned by the straight-line winds according to the NWS.

“The straight-line winds happened after the tornado dissipated and the storm cell bowed northeastward,” the final report reads.

