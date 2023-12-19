Myrtle Beach’s first poet laureate talks about city’s cultural future

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WMBF) - Bo Bryan has been named the first-ever poet laureate of Myrtle Beach. He tells WMBF News he takes the position very seriously.

“I thought I could make a difference,” said Bryan.

The third-generation Myrtle Beach native has a lot of history in this city--he says his grandfather helped build the pavilion and his father founded the Dunes Club. But, when he was younger, he thought he wanted nothing to do with Myrtle Beach.

“It was something that I ran from as a young boy, I mean I wanted to get as far away from the expectations of my family as I could,” said Bryan.

So, he left. He had a stint in the Army and lived in places like Spain, New York City and the south of Florida. But, where he really began to learn to write was the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and he says that changed everything for him.

He added that he is dyslexic, and reading never came easy for him growing up.

“It’s not an unusual thing that people who can’t read well love the sound of words, because it’s the sound that you remember,” said Bryan.

Writing was a part of his life wherever Bryan went, but eventually, he decided to come back home to Myrtle Beach.

“There’s no place more familiar to me than this place and now being chosen the first poet laureate of Myrtle Beach is an irony almost beyond belief,” he said.

Anyone who visits Bo Bryan’s house can tell he has an appreciation for the arts. There is art everywhere you look.

“The cultural arts are the next economic gold strike for Myrtle Beach,” he said. “Myrtle Beach is attempting to raise itself from the quagmire of the carnival into a kind of cultural enhancement, and I think I can help that happen.”

But, Bryan says he doesn’t want people to forget about Myrtle Beach’s history, as he thinks that’s what makes it so special.

“The memories that come from this place and the lineage of it are, I mean, it’s full of magic and bright lights and the promise that bright lights make and excitement of young children when they see the Ferris wheel,” said Bryan. “That’s the magic of this place, and to me, that’s what words are. Words are magical instruments that allow us to form pictures in our minds.”

Bryan will hold the poet laureate position for two years.

