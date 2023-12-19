Myrtle Beach shows ‘overwhelming’ support of PGA event with volunteer sign-ups, ticket sales

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Classic is several months away from teeing off, but many people in the Grand Strand want to be part of it.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce reports it has seen an overwhelming number of ticket sales and volunteer sign-ups for Myrtle Beach’s first-ever PGA event.

“The reception from the Myrtle Beach community has been overwhelming, and a sure sign that having a PGA TOUR event in this area was long overdue,” said Myrtle Beach Classic Tournament Director Darren Nelson. “The first month of ticket sales are off to a great start and interest in VIP hospitality packages has been extremely high.”

MORE INFORMATION | Myrtle Beach Classic

MBACC added that clubhouse tickets for Friday through Sunday sold out within two weeks. A few remain for Thursday.

In addition, the 18 Green Suites private hospitality is sold out, but there is still limited availability for the 17 Green Suites private hospitality venue.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people want to help out with the PGA TOUR event.

On the first day of registration, over 1,500 volunteers registered to work during the Myrtle Beach Classic. They will help provide support for more than 40 different committees, according to the chamber.

The Myrtle Beach Classic is scheduled to take place May 9 – 12 at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

