Multiple houses, cars hit by gunfire in two Florence County neighborhoods

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies are searching for the people who opened fire in a neighborhood late Monday night.

Florence Police Department responded to Booker Street and N Dargan Street just before 9 p.m. for shots fired. When they arrived they found multiple shell casings and a house that was hit by gunfire.

No residents inside were injured. One witness said they saw five people walking in the area who they believe were involved in the shooting, but police have no identified them at this time.

Shortly after, officers responded to another call on Pawley Street a couple of blocks away for shots fired and another house hit with bullets. The back door of the home was hit several times. No one was injured in this shooting.

A few hours later, Florence County deputies responded just before midnight to a call about a shooting on Battleboro Court near Howe Springs Road.

When they arrived they found a house and three cars were hit by bullets.

Deputies said people were inside the home during the shooting, but no one was hurt.

A person inside one of the cars was hurt by broken glass during the shooting.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said there were shootings in the city of Florence earlier in the evening, and now investigators are trying to determine if the two shootings are related.

Both agencies are working together to determine if the three shootings are connected.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call the FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 80169, or Florence Police Cpl. Justin Chatlosh at 843-665-3191.

