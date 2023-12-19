Submit a Tip
McLeod Health to build new primary care office in Lake City

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – McLeod Health is expanding its presence in Lake City and the lower Florence County area.

The hospital system announced on Tuesday that it has purchased eight acres of land along Highway 52 near the Highway 378 Bypass.

The plans for the property include a new office building for McLeod Primary Care Lake City and space for mobile imaging and diagnostic services.

The new office will be 5,000 square feet, and will have 16 exam rooms, a lab, an x-ray room, a large waiting area and enough parking.

Planning is underway for additional onsite services which will be located on the property in future phases of development.

McLeod Health has a targeted opening of summer 2024 for the new office.

Until that time, doctors and staff will continue at the current location on Kelley Street.

