Marion police arrest suspect wanted in connection to two armed robberies

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Just days after police say a man robbed a Marion drug store last Wednesday, the suspect allegedly struck again on Monday night.

Marion Police Department released photos of a suspect who is accused of robbing a CVS on Dec. 13th hoping to identify him. Days later, police believe he also robbed a Family Dollar on Tom Gasque Avenue just before 9 p.m. MPD identified the suspect as Lee Tony Bethea.

Hours after releasing details about Bethea, police confirmed he was arrested.

Bethea had warrants for armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and shoplifting when he allegedly held up the Family Dollar.

