It’s the most wonderful time of the year at the City of Conway’s Celebration of Lights

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Conway Parks and Recreation Department is proud to present this year’s Celebration of Lights!

The event will be open Now-December 24th, Thursday-Sunday, 6:00pm-9:00pm. The cost is $2.00 per person.

Visits with Santa will be Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 6:00pm-9:00pm at Santa’s Village (Town Green, 200 Laurel Street).

For more information please visit www.conwayparksandrecreation.net

