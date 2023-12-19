‘It’s all hands on deck’: River Oaks residents, businesses clean up after weekend storm

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - People in the River Oaks community could be seen outside picking up limbs and snapped trees, the day after the National Weather Service (NWS) reported winds up to 95 mph.

Along and south of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, NWS said a few nearby UPS and FedEx trucks were blown over, in addition to a tractor-trailer. This damage appeared to be the result of straight-line winds that occurred after the tornado dissipated and the storm cell bowed northeastward.

One lot had an 18-wheel semi truck blown over. The owner Selevedin Nuhanovic says his truck weighs around 35,000 pounds. He said he has had the truck parked in the lot since the summer, without issues. While the trailer portion was empty, when the truck blew over, he said it crushed his pickup truck. Nuhanovic said it was a sight he’d never expect to see here.

”I drove through most of the country and some really windy parts of the country. I drove empty and loaded, but I never had the case where I ever thought that I’d flip over. Now being at home and living down here, it was unexpected,” said Nuhanovic.

Nuhanovic doesn’t have insurance, so he came out to assess the damage himself.

“I got dressed really quick, I wasn’t sure what to expect, then I got here, and as you can see, I was lost basically.”

One business in the area also felt the strong winds. JT Taylor says the wind was so bad it blew in his friend’s metal door. The wind also caused pieces of debris to get lodged in their refrigerator.

Part of the exterior of the buildings was also blown off. While the wind was concerning, JT says the flooding was just as bad. In a video he took, parts of their loading docks filled with water.

”The amount of rain that fell yesterday, in that short amount of time was more than I’ve seen in the 28 years I’ve been here,” said JT.

NWS surveyors were in the area all day. At one point they were surveying a downed tree at the River Oaks Golf Club, forcing management to close the course off until Thursday morning. While the golf course is water-logged, the General Manager tells me he doesn’t think it will take too long for them to get things cleaned up.

“We’re in general clean-up mode, but it’s all hands on deck and our team’s doing a wonderful job. The course otherwise is in great shape,” said Scott Taylor. “You know, just a little messy, so we’ll get that cleaned up for our customers pretty quickly.”

Officials did not report any injuries in the area.

