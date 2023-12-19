Submit a Tip
‘It was like a bomb went off’: Socastee residents describe tornado impacts

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several Socastee area residents are spending the week leading up to Christmas picking up trees, while others won’t have a home to celebrate in after a weekend tornado.

The National Weather Service said that the tornado touched down in the Socastee area at around 1:16 p.m. Sunday and lasted about 4 minutes.

PHOTO GALLERY | Coastal storm leaves damage in Horry County

The NWS completed survey shows the tornado did touch down south of Socastee Boulevard between Everette and Tyner Street, snapping large trees and blowing off pieces of a few mobile home roofs before continuing through some inaccessible property and emerging near Folly Rd and Wayland Circle.

One neighbor says an elderly woman and her son live in a home along Folly Road in Socastee and were inside when the tornado ripped through.

John McLeod told WMBF News he got a look at the damage when he watched the tornado pass right through his backyard.

“It was one of those situations where you didn’t know what to do. My wife was downstairs letting the dogs out. She was screaming. I could hear her screaming and hollering,” John McLeod said.

Eight homes suffered moderate to major damage as a result of falling trees.

Officials have not reported any injuries or how much estimated repairs will cost.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

