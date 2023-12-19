House, cars hit by gunfire in Florence County neighborhood

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies are searching for the person who opened fire in a neighborhood late Monday night.

Deputies responded just before midnight to a call about a shooting on Battleboro Court near Howe Springs Road.

When they arrived they found a house and three cars were hit by bullets.

Deputies said people were inside the home during the shooting, but no one was hurt.

A person inside one of the cars was hurt from broken glass during the shooting.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said there were shootings in the city of Florence earlier in the evening, and now investigators are trying to determine if the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 80169.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.