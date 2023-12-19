Submit a Tip
Horry County Animal Care Center's 'Home for the Pawlidays' begins Tuesday

Horry County Animal Care Center's 'Home for the Pawlidays' program starts on Tuesday and you...
Horry County Animal Care Center's 'Home for the Pawlidays' program starts on Tuesday and you can foster animals like Pickles for a few days to give them a warm place to stay during Christmas.(Source: HCACC)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – People in Horry County can give four-legged friends the gift of a warm home this holiday season.

The Horry County Animal Care Center’s ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ program starts on Tuesday.

The program allows people to take home a dog or cat for a few days during the holidays so that the animals can have a break from the noisy shelter.

Those who are interested in fostering an animal during the holidays can pick up a pet on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and on Saturday.

Then they can return the pet Dec. 27 through Dec. 29, or they can make it a permanent adoption.

All pets at the Horry County Animal Care Center are up to date on their vaccines, are spayed or neutered and microchipped.

CLICK HERE to check out the pets that are available for fostering or adoption.

