Homicide investigation underway after 1 found dead in Loris area home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Loris area.

An incident report shows officers were called just after 11:15 p.m. Friday to Kingcrest Drive for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a woman outside of the home who told officers, “He is inside,” according to an incident report.

Once police were inside the home, they found the victim lying on his back.

Officers confirmed the victim died and notified the Criminal Investigative Division and Crime Scene.

The incident report does not list a suspect or indicate an arrest has been made in the case.

WMBF News has reached out to the coroner’s office to learn more about the victim.

