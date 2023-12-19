High waters force crews to close Conway’s Railroad bridge to river traffic

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews have closed the Waccamaw Coast Line Railroad bridge to marine traffic due to high waters.

The heavy rainfall on Sunday has led to some minor to moderate river flooding across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee region.

FIRST ALERT | Waccamaw River expected to crest Tuesday afternoon

The Waccamaw River is at a moderate flood stage and is expected to crest later Tuesday afternoon. It’s expected to fall out of moderate stage by Wednesday.

The county has not determined when the Railroad bridge will return to normal operations. It will be determined at a later date based on weather and water levels.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Horry County Public Works at 843-915-5410.

