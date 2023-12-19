Grand Strand, Pee Dee schools in new classifications after SCHSL realignment
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -The South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) has finalized the classification realignment for the 2024-2025 school year.
Most teams reclassified moved up in the realignment while two schools moved down and one school was added to the SCHSL.
Schools were assigned based on their enrollment count, including district additions and the 3.0 multiplier. The Reclassification/Realignment Guidelines Committee approved flexibility when considering geographics and travels for placement.
“Appreciation is expressed to those who served on the Reclassification/Realignment Guidelines Committee,” said Dr. Jerome Singleton, Commissioner of the SCHSL. “Classification placement of schools is the initial phase of the process. The next step for the League staff is to place the schools into regions in their respective classifications.”
The Grand Strand and Pee Dee schools reclassification are listed below.
5A
Carolina Forest
Conway
Socastee
St. James
West Florence - moved from 4A
Myrtle Beach - moved from 4A
North Myrtle Beach - moved from 4A
4A
South Florence
Wilson
Hartsville
Camden - moved from 3A
Lakewood - moved from 3A
Crestwood - moved from 3A
Darlington - moved from 3A
3A
Aynor
Dillon
Georgetown
Loris
Waccamaw
Marlboro County
Lee Central - moved from 2A
2A
Andrews
Cheraw
Marion
Mullins
Manning - moved from 3A
Lake City - moved from 3A
East Clarendon - moved from 1A
Atlantic Collegiate Academy - New school
1A
Carvers Bay
Hemingway
Johnsonville
Green Sea Floyds
Hannah-Pamplico
Lamar
Latta
Lake View
The SCHSL’s Executive Committee will meet January 18-19, 2024, to hear appeals regarding the classification placements.
