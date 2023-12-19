Submit a Tip
Grand Strand, Pee Dee schools in new classifications after SCHSL realignment

(WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -The South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) has finalized the classification realignment for the 2024-2025 school year.

Most teams reclassified moved up in the realignment while two schools moved down and one school was added to the SCHSL.

Schools were assigned based on their enrollment count, including district additions and the 3.0 multiplier. The Reclassification/Realignment Guidelines Committee approved flexibility when considering geographics and travels for placement.

“Appreciation is expressed to those who served on the Reclassification/Realignment Guidelines Committee,” said Dr. Jerome Singleton, Commissioner of the SCHSL. “Classification placement of schools is the initial phase of the process. The next step for the League staff is to place the schools into regions in their respective classifications.”

The Grand Strand and Pee Dee schools reclassification are listed below.

5A

Carolina Forest

Conway

Socastee

St. James

West Florence - moved from 4A

Myrtle Beach - moved from 4A

North Myrtle Beach - moved from 4A

4A

South Florence

Wilson

Hartsville

Camden - moved from 3A

Lakewood - moved from 3A

Crestwood - moved from 3A

Darlington - moved from 3A

3A

Aynor

Dillon

Georgetown

Loris

Waccamaw

Marlboro County

Lee Central - moved from 2A

2A

Andrews

Cheraw

Marion

Mullins

Manning - moved from 3A

Lake City - moved from 3A

East Clarendon - moved from 1A

Atlantic Collegiate Academy - New school

1A

Carvers Bay

Hemingway

Johnsonville

Green Sea Floyds

Hannah-Pamplico

Lamar

Latta

Lake View

The SCHSL’s Executive Committee will meet January 18-19, 2024, to hear appeals regarding the classification placements.

