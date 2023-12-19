Grand Strand beaches renourishment plans help sand dunes through storm

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The day after the storm that hit the Grand Strand, officials were assessing their communities for damages.

“Things went fairly well for the city of Myrtle Beach. We did not have a lot of advanced notice of the storm,” said Mark Kruea, city spokesperson.

In addition to renourishing dunes earlier this year, the city decided to add ten miles of sand fencing to help keep the sand in place.

“The sand fencing is designed to trap sand, pretty much like a snow fence catches snow. The sand builds up into sand dunes,” said Kruea.

They did just that, working the way they should have during the first real test during an intense storm system.

“That’s one of the reasons why we plant seagrass as well, and why it is illegal to damage or disturb the sand dunes,” said Kruea.

Anna Menefee went through her first storm here in South Carolina, after moving from Atlanta earlier this year.

“Oh it scared the pants off me, I didn’t like it at all,” said Menefee.

She traveled down to the beach to check on the conditions on the sand.

“I wanted to see what happened here, but I pretty much come here every day just to walk the beach,” said Menefee.

Meanwhile, in Surfside Beach, Mayor Robert Krouse said they faired well during the storm.

“The beach looks pretty good. Obviously, there is some stuff brought up from the ocean, but our dunes did well,” said Krouse.

The Army Corps of Engineers already had a plan to renourish our beaches in 2024, however, no schedule has been released connected to when that will happen.

WMBF News reached out to the Army Corps of Engineers and did not hear back as of our deadline.

Brooks Patron took a late-night walk along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and says he is impressed with the condition of the beach, a day later.

“It wasn’t that bad all in all. It’s actually pretty clean,” said Patron.

