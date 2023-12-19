Georgetown community sees impacts during coastal flooding: ‘I’m distraught, I don’t know what to do’

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - In the South Strand, residents and community members felt the impacts of coastal flooding as county officials located several stranded and submerged cars following severe storms on Sunday.

Those who live on the west end of Georgetown said although they expected a little rain, they had no clue they’d wake up to submerged cars, and others left with totaled losses.

PHOTO GALLERY | Coastal storm leaves damage in Horry County

One of those neighbors, Kamaal Smith, told WMBF News he’s left without a brand-new motorcycle, meanwhile, some of his family members lost their cars to the high stormwater.

“I’m distraught, I don’t know what to do,” said Smith. “Things happened just so fast. Things happening, just a natural disaster. I’m sure it could have been prepared better, but things just happened so quick, people didn’t have a chance to react.”

From stranded cars to people stranded inside churches for over twelve hours, those who spoke to WMBF News also said they were under-prepared for the severity of the rain and flooding.

Visible water lines were left outside of houses even damaged furniture as they saw about three to four feet of water.

Bishop Robert Davis of the Soul Saving Station Church tells me water levels left about fifty to sixty church members stranded inside as they waited out the storm.

Davis also said they were all inside for at least twelve hours. In the meantime, Davis said- his church will be better prepared for the future storms.

“Next time when we hear about flash flooding coming we’re going to take more precautions and not possibly have church and cancel it,” said Davis. “Maybe have a Zoom meeting, Zoom call, something different than what we were doing.”

Davis said everyone inside made it out safe.

Other neighbors impacted said they’re now getting in touch with FEMA and Red Cross, and contacting their insurance agencies.

