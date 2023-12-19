Georgetown Co. Treasurer’s Office temporarily moves during damage repairs

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Treasurer’s Office has temporarily relocated while crews work to repair damage flooding caused at the first floor of the historic courthouse.

The treasurer’s office will operate temporarily out of Georgetown County Council Chambers, at 716 Prince St., county spokesperson Jackie Broach said. Customers were already lined up in the hallway outside council chambers Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

Treasurer Miriam Mace said the office will be fully operational in its new temporary location, but with only three phones available in chambers, taxpayers may have trouble getting through by phone. She recommended customers reach out by email at taxinfo@gtcounty.org.

Tax payments can also be made online at the county’s website.

Offices at the back of the courthouse, including the Georgetown County Treasurer’s Office, the Building Department and the Stormwater Department, were damaged by flooding in Sunday’s historic rains. Georgetown County received more than 13 inches of rain from a storm system that developed in the Gulf but then stalled before moving out of the northeastern part of the state.

The Stormwater Department continues to work out of the Georgetown Airport and the County Emergency Operations Center. The Building Department has temporarily relocated to the conference room across from the Planning Department at the historic courthouse and is open for limited operations. Building inspections will not be performed Tuesday as those staff members continue to assist with damage assessment efforts following the storm.

It is not clear when the damage will be repaired.

