FIRST ALERT: Coldest weather so far this season

It's cold and breezy on the backside of this low pressure system.
It's cold and breezy on the backside of this low pressure system.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:14 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The coldest weather of the season arrives behind our powerful low pressure system from the weekend.

TODAY

It’s a chilly start as you step out the door and the the gusty winds will make it feel even colder as you begin your Tuesday. Temperatures are in the 30s area wide this morning with gusty winds up to 20 mph at times this morning.

It's a cold day with breezy winds across the region.
It's a cold day with breezy winds across the region.

Sunshine will continue, but the day will be blustery and cold. Highs will only climb into the middle 40s today with a strong northwest wind keeping temperatures limited today.

THE REST OF THE WEEK

The cold air remains in place and the chilly morning continue. Tuesday night will be the coldest night with overnight lows dipping down into the middle 20s inland, while the beaches fall down into the upper 20s.

Tonight will be a chilly night with temperatures falling into the middle 20s inland!
Tonight will be a chilly night with temperatures falling into the middle 20s inland!

As we head into the end of the week, we will slowly start to the see a warming trend with afternoon temperatures getting back into the middle and upper 50s for highs and lows ranging from the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Highs will climb into the middle and upper 50s by the end of the week.
Highs will climb into the middle and upper 50s by the end of the week.

CHRISTMAS

Our warming trend will last into the Christmas weekend. Daytime temperatures will climb into the upper 50s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. The latest data this morning continues to suggest a later arrival of both clouds and rain chances into next week, keeping Christmas Eve dry even though a few more clouds will stream into the area.

Temperatures warm up as we head into the weekend. Clouds will increase on Christmas Day with...
Temperatures warm up as we head into the weekend. Clouds will increase on Christmas Day with an isolated shower.

For Christmas Day, mostly cloudy skies are expected with highs in the lower 60s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected on Christmas Day before the rain chances return LATE Christmas day and into Tuesday. It’s likely that the 26th and 27th (Tuesday & Wednesday) feature the best rain chances over the next 10 days.

