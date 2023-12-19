Submit a Tip
Crews working to repair water line break in Socastee, GSWSA says

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand Water and Sewage Authority crews are working to restore water to the Socastee area after a water line break Tuesday evening.

GSWSA confirmed there is a 6-inch line break that is being repaired by crews near Peachtree Road. Crews will remain on the scene until the line is repaired.

GSWSA estimates a few hours for the repair and says they will provide further updates if necessary.

It’s unclear how many homes are currently affected by this line break.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

