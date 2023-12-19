Crews working to repair water line break in Socastee, GSWSA says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand Water and Sewage Authority crews are working to restore water to the Socastee area after a water line break Tuesday evening.

GSWSA confirmed there is a 6-inch line break that is being repaired by crews near Peachtree Road. Crews will remain on the scene until the line is repaired.

GSWSA estimates a few hours for the repair and says they will provide further updates if necessary.

It’s unclear how many homes are currently affected by this line break.

