Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Court date set in Hunter Biden’s California tax case

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, speaks during a news conference outside the U.S....
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Washington. Hunter Biden on Wednesday lashed out at Republican investigators who have been digging into his business dealings, insisting outside the Capitol he will only testify before a congressional committee in public. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden is set to appear in a California courtroom next month on nine tax counts, the latest fallout from a special counsel investigation into his business affairs.

President Joe Biden’s son is scheduled for an initial appearance at an arraignment in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, according to a federal court calendar posted Monday.

He is facing three felony and six misdemeanor counts, including filing a false return, tax evasion, failure to file and failure to pay. Prosecutors say he spent millions on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills.

His defense attorney has said that prosecutors bowed to political pressure in bringing the case and Hunter Biden was targeted because of his father’s political position.

The cases come after the implosion of a plea deal involving tax and gun counts that would have spared him jail time. Instead, Hunter Biden is now also charged with federal firearms courts in Delaware alleging he broke laws against drug users having guns in 2018.

The cases are now on track to possible trial as his father campaigns for reelection.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage on Burcale Road
GALLERY: Coastal storm, tornado leave damage in Horry County
Expect the winds to turn gusty again overnight
FIRST ALERT: Gusty winds continue tonight, rapidly improving weather Monday
Power outages reported as coastal storm impacts Grand Strand
Conway issues emergency declaration due to coastal storm
National Weather Service confirms tornado touchdown in Horry County
National Weather Service completes tornado survey; straight-line wind damage found in Horry Co.

Latest News

Ways to navigate holiday expectations
Dozens rescued after ‘unprecedented’ flooding in Georgetown County, officials say
Monday marks a decade since 20-year-old Heather Elvis was last seen in Horry County.
Monday marks 10 years since disapperance of Heather Elvis
National Weather Service confirms tornado touchdown in Horry County
Family marks 10 years since Heather Elvis’s disappearance