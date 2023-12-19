5 cold-stunned turtles flown to SC aquarium

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five loggerhead sea turtles from Massachusetts were flown to the South Carolina Aquarium after suffering from the effects of cold stunning.

The turtles were brought to the Sea Turtle Care Center from the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts where aquarium officials say hundreds of turtles have already been stranded.

Cold stunning affects turtles when they are unable to migrate to warmer waters and they suffer from hypothermia.

The five loggerheads ranged in weight from 14-33 pounds and were given the names Fontina, Gruyere, Monterey Jack, Pecorino and Romano.

Aquarium staff said when rehabilitation centers reach capacity, other facilities assist in caring for turtles in need. The five turtles were flown to the aquarium by the organization Turtles Fly Too.

