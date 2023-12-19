Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

1 driver killed after trucks collide in Georgetown County, troopers say

One person was killed after a crash Monday night in Georgetown County.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed after a crash Monday night in Georgetown County.

Master Trooper William Bennett with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. along Highway 701 at the intersection of Old Pee Dee Road.

He said a 2020 Ford F-150 and a 2019 Ford F-150 collided while heading in opposite directions on Highway 701, Bennett said.

The 2020 model went off the road to the left, while the 2019 model went off the road to the right and hit a ditch.

The driver of the 2020 Ford F-150 died, while the driver in the other truck was taken to the hospital.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the driver killed.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage on Burcale Road
GALLERY: Coastal storm, tornado leave damage in Horry County
National Weather Service confirms tornado touchdown in Horry County
National Weather Service completes tornado survey; straight-line wind damage found in Horry Co.
Myrtle Beach Police Department
Myrtle Beach police investigating after patrol car crashes into pier
Charleston County deputies are assisting the South Carolina Department of Transportation after...
Storm washes out bridge in McClellanville stranding dozens, authorities say
Much colder through mid week
FIRST ALERT: Coldest weather so far following coastal storm

Latest News

One person was killed after a crash Monday night in Georgetown County.
1 driver killed after trucks collide in Georgetown County, troopers say
It's cold and breezy on the backside of this low pressure system.
FIRST ALERT: Coldest weather so far this season
Lee Tony Bethea
Marion police arrest suspect wanted in connection to two armed robberies
File photo
Family marks 10 years since Heather Elvis’s disappearance