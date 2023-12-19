1 driver killed after trucks collide in Georgetown County, troopers say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed after a crash Monday night in Georgetown County.

Master Trooper William Bennett with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. along Highway 701 at the intersection of Old Pee Dee Road.

He said a 2020 Ford F-150 and a 2019 Ford F-150 collided while heading in opposite directions on Highway 701, Bennett said.

The 2020 model went off the road to the left, while the 2019 model went off the road to the right and hit a ditch.

The driver of the 2020 Ford F-150 died, while the driver in the other truck was taken to the hospital.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the driver killed.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.