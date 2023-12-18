Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic

Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible contamination with pieces of clear, hard plastic.(USDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Agriculture is alerting consumers to a massive chicken recall.

Simmons Prepared Foods Incorporated is recalling more than 26,000 pounds of TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites.

The products may be contaminated with pieces of clear, hard plastic.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The items were produced on Oct. 3 and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The recall covers 15-ounce cartons of TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites Honey BBQ flavor.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage on Burcale Road
GALLERY: Coastal storm, tornado leave damage in Horry County
Expect the winds to turn gusty again overnight
FIRST ALERT: Gusty winds continue tonight, rapidly improving weather Monday
Power outages reported as coastal storm impacts Grand Strand
Conway issues emergency declaration due to coastal storm
Horry, Georgetown schools to operate virtually Monday

Latest News

Monday marks a decade since 20-year-old Heather Elvis was last seen in Horry County.
Monday marks 10 years since disapperance of Heather Elvis
FILE - United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019....
Storied US Steel to be acquired for more than $14 billion by Japan’s Nippon Steel
NWS crews were surveying storm damage in Horry County on Monday
National Weather Service confirms tornado touchdown in Horry County
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Love it or hate it, self-checkout is here to stay. But it’s going through a reckoning