Surfside Beach police searching for possibly armed suspect after weekend car break-ins

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After a string of vehicle break-ins over the weekend, police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying someone they believe to be the suspect.

Surfside Beach Police Department said the break-ins happened between 3:21 a.m. and 4:01 a.m. on Sunday in the parking lot of Home Accents II. The suspect was seen on security cameras attempting to enter the business as well.

The suspect is described as a white man, who was driving a 1992 to 1996 model dark-colored Jeep Cherokee with a lift kit, light bar above the windshield, aftermarket wheels, and a modified or missing rear bumper. The Jeep also has a push bumper with a winch mounted above the front bumper and a design at the top of the windshield and a colored stripe on the hood.

Police said the suspect also fired a gun during the break-ins.

Anyone who recognizes the truck or the suspect is asked to call police at 843-913-6356 or call 911. Since the suspect could be armed, he should not be approached.

