Storm washes out bridge in McClellanville, around 100 isolated, authorities say

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A bridge in McClellanville washed out amid Sunday’s heavy rains leaving around 100 people isolated, officials said.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisting the state’s department of transportation in the Silver Hills community after a bridge on Old Cemetery Road washed out.

Rain totals in McClellanville topped 16 inches during Sunday’s storm.

Deputies say a pedestrian bridge is accessible.

A timetable for when the bridge will be fixed or a temporary solution will be put in place has not been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

