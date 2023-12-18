‘Speechless’: Storm turns semi-truck on its side in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Sunday’s powerful coastal storm notably left a 35,000-pound semi-truck on its side in the Myrtle Beach area.

The truck could still be seen Monday morning in the area of Fantasy Harbour Boulevard. That’s where WMBF News crews caught up with the truck’s driver, Selevedin Nuhanovic.

PHOTO GALLERY | Coastal storm, radar-indicated tornado leaves damage in Horry County

Nuhanovic said the semi-truck he’s driven for seven years flipped on top of his pickup truck. He added the trailer was empty at the time it flipped.

“It left me speechless when I saw it,” Nuhanovic told WMBF News on Monday. “Being in this situation I’m in...like how do I recover from this? How do I get it back on the wheels? I called a couple of companies and asked if they’d put it back on the wheels and set me up on some kind of program where I can pay them in rates and whatnot and they didn’t even want to talk to me. I can’t come up with two or three grand to put the truck back on the wheels.”

The truck has been parked in the area since June due to low trucking rates, and Nuhanovic said this now leaves him further in a bind.

“I don’t have insurance,” said Nuhanovic. “The reason I parked in June is [because] rates were so low. I couldn’t afford to keep the truck on the road. I had to take the insurance off, which was almost $1,000 a month. So it’s just been sitting there...hoping the rates would go back up so I can register again and start driving. Now that this all happened, I don’t know when I’m going to be back on the road.”

Nuhanovic currently works a seasonal job at UPS, but said he’ll be looking for a new job again once that is over.

Autoplay

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.