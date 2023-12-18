Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

‘Speechless’: Storm turns semi-truck on its side in Myrtle Beach area

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Sunday’s powerful coastal storm notably left a 35,000-pound semi-truck on its side in the Myrtle Beach area.

The truck could still be seen Monday morning in the area of Fantasy Harbour Boulevard. That’s where WMBF News crews caught up with the truck’s driver, Selevedin Nuhanovic.

PHOTO GALLERY | Coastal storm, radar-indicated tornado leaves damage in Horry County

Nuhanovic said the semi-truck he’s driven for seven years flipped on top of his pickup truck. He added the trailer was empty at the time it flipped.

“It left me speechless when I saw it,” Nuhanovic told WMBF News on Monday. “Being in this situation I’m in...like how do I recover from this? How do I get it back on the wheels? I called a couple of companies and asked if they’d put it back on the wheels and set me up on some kind of program where I can pay them in rates and whatnot and they didn’t even want to talk to me. I can’t come up with two or three grand to put the truck back on the wheels.”

The truck has been parked in the area since June due to low trucking rates, and Nuhanovic said this now leaves him further in a bind.

“I don’t have insurance,” said Nuhanovic. “The reason I parked in June is [because] rates were so low. I couldn’t afford to keep the truck on the road. I had to take the insurance off, which was almost $1,000 a month. So it’s just been sitting there...hoping the rates would go back up so I can register again and start driving. Now that this all happened, I don’t know when I’m going to be back on the road.”

Nuhanovic currently works a seasonal job at UPS, but said he’ll be looking for a new job again once that is over.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage on Burcale Road
GALLERY: Coastal storm, tornado leave damage in Horry County
Expect the winds to turn gusty again overnight
FIRST ALERT: Gusty winds continue tonight, rapidly improving weather Monday
Power outages reported as coastal storm impacts Grand Strand
Conway issues emergency declaration due to coastal storm
Horry, Georgetown schools to operate virtually Monday

Latest News

Monday marks a decade since 20-year-old Heather Elvis was last seen in Horry County.
Monday marks 10 years since disapperance of Heather Elvis
National Weather Service confirms tornado touchdown in Horry County
Storm turns semi-truck on its side in Myrtle Beach area
National Weather Service confirms tornado touchdown in Horry County
National Weather Service confirms tornado touchdown in Horry County
Charleston County deputies are assisting the South Carolina Department of Transportation after...
Storm washes out bridge in McClellanville stranding dozens, authorities say