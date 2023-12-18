Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Security robot named ‘Rob’ will patrol part of downtown Portland

A new mural will be guarded by “Rob,” Portland’s first autonomous security robot that looks reminiscent of R2D2 from “Star Wars.” (Source: KPTV)
By Paulina Aguilar and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – An autonomous security robot is now patrolling part of downtown Portland.

Portland city officials and community improvement partners gathered on Tuesday to unveil a new 120-foot mural dubbed “Radiance,” introduced by Unico Properties and Portland Street Art Alliance.

The mural and surrounding area will be guarded by “Rob,” the city’s first autonomous security robot that looks reminiscent of R2D2 from “Star Wars.”

Rob will provide 24/7 surveillance of the area.

Rob can’t call 911, but he has thermal imaging and a two-way intercom that will connect people to a security desk.

Keren Eichen of Unico Properties said that Rob is like interacting with a human, because there is a human on the other side of the camera.

“If you stop and speak to the robot, you know that there’s someone on the other side who’s answering your questions who can give you directions, can tell you happy holidays,” Eichen said.

The area is already equipped with more than 200 security cameras, but Unico officials said Rob will be an asset to the security team.

“This is easier than staffing security because he doesn’t get tired, he doesn’t get cold,” Eichen said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage on Burcale Road
GALLERY: Coastal storm, tornado leave damage in Horry County
Expect the winds to turn gusty again overnight
FIRST ALERT: Gusty winds continue tonight, rapidly improving weather Monday
Power outages reported as coastal storm impacts Grand Strand
Conway issues emergency declaration due to coastal storm
Horry, Georgetown schools to operate virtually Monday

Latest News

Monday marks a decade since 20-year-old Heather Elvis was last seen in Horry County.
Monday marks 10 years since disapperance of Heather Elvis
National Weather Service confirms tornado touchdown in Horry County
Storm turns semi-truck on its side in Myrtle Beach area
Salvation Army Lieutenant Nicole Fullop has collected countless donations from red kettles in...
Anonymous donor drops wedding rings into Salvation Army red kettle to share the love
This image from video provided by the Utah State Courts shows Ruby Franke, during a virtual...
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke set to take plea agreement in child abuse case