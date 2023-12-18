Submit a Tip
Pee Dee animal shelter announces ‘code red’, closes intake: ‘If you want to adopt now is the time’

Marion Co. Shelter enters code red
Marion Co. Shelter enters code red(Marion County, SC Animal Shelter)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee animal shelter has been stretched to its limits causing the shelter to declare a “code red.”

The Marion County Animal Shelter in Mullins announced on Facebook Monday that it would halt all intakes as the shelter reached its maximum capacity.

“We are closed for intake. There is absolutely no space here. If you want to adopt now is the time,” the post read.

To help open space and find homes for the animals currently housed at the shelter, MCAS said all adoption fees for pets over 6 months old will be sponsored until Dec. 21.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience but we have to be able to provide a standard of care for the animals in our care and there is a limit to this.”

In addition, there is a waitlist for intake for people looking to surrender animals to the shelter.

The shelter is currently looking for volunteers, fosters and adopters.

To learn more, you can visit the website.

