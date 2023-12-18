National Weather Service confirms tornado touchdown in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in Horry County during a powerful coastal storm on Sunday.

The NWS said that the tornado touched down in the Socastee area at around 1:15 p.m. with preliminary winds of 90 miles per hour.

Weather service crews have determined yesterdays tornado first touched down along along Socastee Blvd then raced northeast. They’ll continue the survey along the path. Preliminary winds of 90 mph. Posted by Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold-WMBF on Monday, December 18, 2023

Surveyors were out looking into damage on Monday morning. A more detailed report is expected later in the day.

