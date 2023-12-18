National Weather Service confirms tornado touchdown in Horry County
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in Horry County during a powerful coastal storm on Sunday.
The NWS said that the tornado touched down in the Socastee area at around 1:15 p.m. with preliminary winds of 90 miles per hour.
Surveyors were out looking into damage on Monday morning. A more detailed report is expected later in the day.
