National Weather Service confirms tornado touchdown in Horry County

NWS crews were surveying storm damage in Horry County on Monday
NWS crews were surveying storm damage in Horry County on Monday
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in Horry County during a powerful coastal storm on Sunday.

PHOTO GALLERY | Coastal storm leaves damage in Horry County

The NWS said that the tornado touched down in the Socastee area at around 1:15 p.m. with preliminary winds of 90 miles per hour.

Weather service crews have determined yesterdays tornado first touched down along along Socastee Blvd then raced northeast. They’ll continue the survey along the path. Preliminary winds of 90 mph.

Posted by Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold-WMBF on Monday, December 18, 2023

Surveyors were out looking into damage on Monday morning. A more detailed report is expected later in the day.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

