Myrtle Beach police investigating after patrol car crashes into pier

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle crashed over the weekend.

MBPD Cpl. Chris Starling confirmed on Saturday around 11:40 p.m. a Myrtle Beach officer driving a beach patrol car hit a pylon attached to Pier 14 on North Ocean Boulevard.

There were no additional details made available about the crash.

It is an active investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.