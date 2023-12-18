Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach police investigating after patrol car crashes into pier

Myrtle Beach Police Department
Myrtle Beach Police Department(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle crashed over the weekend.

MBPD Cpl. Chris Starling confirmed on Saturday around 11:40 p.m. a Myrtle Beach officer driving a beach patrol car hit a pylon attached to Pier 14 on North Ocean Boulevard.

There were no additional details made available about the crash.

It is an active investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

