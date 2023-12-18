Monday marks 10 years since disappearance of Heather Elvis

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Monday marks a decade since 20-year-old Heather Elvis was last seen in Horry County.

Elvis has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 18, 2013. Her car was later found at Peachtree Landing in the Socastee area, but there was no sign of her.

It was revealed that Sidney Moorer and Elvis had an affair from July 2013 until late October or early November 2013. Documents show that during the early morning hours of Dec. 18, 2013, Sidney Moorer and Elvis had been in communication.

There were also suspicions that Elvis was possibly pregnant when surveillance video from Walmart that morning showed Sidney Moorer buying a pregnancy test. Then around 4 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2013, Elvis’s car was discovered at Peachtree Landing by a Horry County police officer on patrol.

Despite Elvis’s body never being found, a jury found Tammy Moorer guilty of kidnapping her in October 2018. Sidney Moorer was found guilty of the same charge nearly a year later in September 2019.

Both Moorers appealed their convictions, but the South Carolina Court of Appeals issued opinions agreeing with the trial court’s decision. The couple were each sentenced to 30 years in prison.

As the case gained national attention, Elvis’s family has used their platform to raise awareness on other missing persons cases across the Grand Strand. The family plans to hold their annual vigil starting at 5 p.m. Monday at Peachtree Landing.

