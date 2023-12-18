Submit a Tip
Learn how to stay safe this holiday season with Myrtle Bach Fire

By TJ Ross
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The holidays are the most wonderful time of the year, but some some families, it could take a wrong turn.

Our favorite holiday decorations can be the grinch that ruins our holiday season.

We chat with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department to learn everything you need to know to stay safe this Christmas!

Plus, they also have gift ideas that will keep your home up to date as you family visits this season!

