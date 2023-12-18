Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Waccamaw River expected to reach moderate flood stage this week

By Matt Bullock
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thanks to all from rainfall from Sunday’s storm system, some rivers across the Pee Dee are expected to reach flood stage.

WACCAMAW RIVER

Waccamaw River in Conway is at minor flood flood but it’s expected to reach medium flood stage tonight. Areas impacted are Lees Landing, Riverfront South, Pitch Landing, Waccamaw Circle, Riverside Drive, and Savannah Bluff.

LITTLE PEE DEE RIVER

Little Pee Dee River in Galivants Ferry is not currently flooded but it’s expected to reach minor flood stage by Friday morning. FORK RETCH community will be the area bring impacted by this

BLACK CREEK

Little Pee Dee River in Galivants Ferry is not currently flooded but it’s expected to reach minor flood stage by Friday morning. Floodwaters continue to rise on Creekside Drive and East Black Creek Road with water nearing a few homes. Homes along East Black Creek Road will be impacted.

LUMBER RIVER

Lumber River in Nichols is not currently flooded but is expected to reach near flood stage Friday morning.

River Flood Forecast
River Flood Forecast(maxuser | WMBF)

