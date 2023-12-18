FIRST ALERT: Calm & colder forecast ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Colder temperatures will move in as we head through out the week however we will stay nice and dry and sunny skies will return.

TODAY

Throughout the day today we will dry out and temperatures will start to cool off. If you are planning on heading out the door today however make sure you are aware of the road closures in the area, with trees and powerlines down as well as flooded areas.

Temperatures today will reach the upper 50s with breezy conditions at times. (WMBF)

Temperatures for the day will be in the upper 50s for across the beaches and inland areas. Overnight tonight we will see temperatures dip down to the low 30s for across the beaches and inland areas will see upper 20s so it will be quite the cool down.

A few lingering clouds in the area for the morning but as we head throughout the day those will clear out and we will see sunny skies return.

THE REST OF THE WEEK

As we go throughout the week the beginning half we will really start to cool and see the colder temperatures for the beaches and inland areas. We will stay dry throughout the week and heading into the weekend. Nights will be on the colder side to start the week as they drop to the mid to upper 20s.

Expect temperatures to drop as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday. (WMBF)

Temperatures as we start off the week will range in the upper 40s for highs and lows will dip down to the upper 20s. Heading into the ladder part of the week we will start to see a warming trend with temperatures getting back into the mid to upper 50s for highs and lows will range from the mid 30s to low 40s.

THE WEEKEND

Heading into the weekend we will stay dry but temperatures will be on the warmer end compared to the week. Temperatures will creep back into the low 60s Saturday into Sunday, with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

CHRISTMAS

If you are looking for a white Christmas well, this year is not the year. We will stay dry with a bit of a warmer couple of days. For Christmas Eve temperatures will be in the upper 50s reaching 60 in some areas with dry conditions. Christmas Day will pretty much be a copy and paste with temperatures getting into the 60s. Clouds will increase on Christmas night as we will see rain chances pick up starting on Tuesday.

