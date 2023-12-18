Dozens rescued after ‘unprecedented’ flooding in Georgetown County, officials say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials in Georgetown County said the area received an “unprecedented” amount of flooding due to Sunday’s coastal storm.

In a statement on Monday, the county said damage assessments are underway after 12.75 inches of rain fell from Saturday night until Monday morning.

The county added that areas within Georgetown and Pawleys Island that don’t normally experience flooding were impacted by the rain.

As of Monday morning, the county said all major roadways are back open - but smaller roads scattered across the county remain flooded. Officials added that dozens were rescued from cars trapped in water throughout the day on Sunday. Three people were also displaced.

“Residents are reminded not to try to drive through flooded roadways,” the county said in its statement. “It is difficult to tell how deep the water is and vehicles can become trapped or even submerged.”

Erosion on Garden City Beach has also already been reported, and the South Carolina Department of Transportation is working with Pawleys Island officials to remove marsh grass that washed onto the causeway and into the streets.

Several county facilities, including the Georgetown County Courthouse, were also impacted by Sunday’s weather.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Due to flooding in parts of the historic Georgetown County Courthouse, some county operations will be limited today.... Posted by Georgetown County, S.C. on Monday, December 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.