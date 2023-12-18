Dirty Myrtle Wing Company hosts' Sober NYE event
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dirty Myrtle Wing Company providing a safe, no pressure environment for you to enjoy your night of celebration!
They have 10 flat screen TV’s around the restaurant will ensure that everyone will have a great view of the ball drop!
Music will be provided by DJ Kaoss.
Tickets are $40 that includes entry, buffet, 3 drink tickets, non alcoholic champagne toast at midnight.
Visit the Eventbrite link to purchase your tickets today!
