Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Dirty Myrtle Wing Company hosts' Sober NYE event

By TJ Ross
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dirty Myrtle Wing Company providing a safe, no pressure environment for you to enjoy your night of celebration!

They have 10 flat screen TV’s around the restaurant will ensure that everyone will have a great view of the ball drop!

Music will be provided by DJ Kaoss.

Tickets are $40 that includes entry, buffet, 3 drink tickets, non alcoholic champagne toast at midnight.

Visit the Eventbrite link to purchase your tickets today!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage on Burcale Road
GALLERY: Coastal storm, tornado leave damage in Horry County
Expect the winds to turn gusty again overnight
FIRST ALERT: Gusty winds continue tonight, rapidly improving weather Monday
Power outages reported as coastal storm impacts Grand Strand
Conway issues emergency declaration due to coastal storm
Horry, Georgetown schools to operate virtually Monday

Latest News

Myrtle Beach Fire
Learn how to stay safe this holiday season with Myrtle Bach Fire
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Georgia Southern and Ohio University gear up to face off in the Myrtle Beach Bowl
Global Investigative Services
Global Investigative Services provides services throughout the Carolinas
BraVa Med Spa in Murrells Inlet
Get ready to be beautifully you in 2024 in Brava Medspa