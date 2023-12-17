Submit a Tip
Power outages reported as coastal storm moves through Grand Strand

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of power outages were reported Sunday as a powerful coastal storm made its way across the area.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding expected

As of around 1:15 p.m., Santee Cooper reported 2,407 customers without power along the Grand Strand. Areas impacted include parts of Myrtle Beach and further south into Georgetown County.

Over 3,000 outages were also reported by Horry Electric Cooperative.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

