Power outages reported as coastal storm moves through Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of power outages were reported Sunday as a powerful coastal storm made its way across the area.

As of around 1:15 p.m., Santee Cooper reported 2,407 customers without power along the Grand Strand. Areas impacted include parts of Myrtle Beach and further south into Georgetown County.

Over 3,000 outages were also reported by Horry Electric Cooperative.

