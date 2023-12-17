Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Police: 41-year-old business owner fatally struck after getting out of car at accident scene

Officials said the woman, identified as Cassandra Fear, was pronounced dead at the scene. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Noelle Haynes, Michelle Nicks , Julia Bingel and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 41-year-old woman in Ohio died Saturday evening after she was hit by a car at the scene of an accident.

The Cleveland Police Department said the woman was driving when she hit a parked car on W. 130th Street around 9 p.m. in Cleveland’s Jefferson neighborhood.

After that accident, the woman stepped outside her vehicle when she was hit by another car.

Officials said the woman, identified as Cassandra Fear, was pronounced dead at the scene.

WOIO reports Fear owned Fear’s Confections and was interviewed in April 2020 for a story about candy stores preparing for Easter during a pandemic.

Fear’s Confections closed in March after 13 years in business.

Police said the deadly accident remains under investigation and there are no arrests at this time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage to Waccamaw Pottery building
GALLERY: Radar-confirmed tornado causes damage in Horry County
Heavy rain and strong winds onshore will ramp up by the late morning and into the early...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding expected
Quinton Robert Brayboy
Sheriff: Man out on bond for murder charged in deadly Robeson County shooting
Thousands without power as coastal storm moves through Grand Strand
Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach light displays to close due to weather

Latest News

A man who was out on bond for murder has now been charged in another deadly incident in North...
Man out on bond for murder charged in deadly shooting
WMBF News at 11
Person killed, another hurt in Marlboro County crash
Heavy rain and strong winds onshore will ramp up by the late morning and into the early...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding expected
Sunday's powerful coastal storm caused flooding and damage along the areas of North Myrtle...
Storm causes flooding in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza